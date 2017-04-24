City's proposed $18,000 salary for future executive mayor discussed
Council critics have argued since December the salary should not have been set until the new mayor takes office, but councilmembers say candidates who run for strong mayor should know in advance what it pays. Voters will select a new mayor to act as the city's executive.
