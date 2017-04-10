Brokk 500 demolition robot able to use Brokk 400 attachments

Brokk , a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots with U.S. headquarters in Monroe, Washington, introduces the new Brokk 500, which features 40 percent more demolition power than the Brokk 400 as well as the Brokk SmartPower electrical system. Brokk unveiled the Brokk 500 during ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas and at www.brokk.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.