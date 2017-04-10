Brokk 500 demolition robot able to use Brokk 400 attachments
Brokk , a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots with U.S. headquarters in Monroe, Washington, introduces the new Brokk 500, which features 40 percent more demolition power than the Brokk 400 as well as the Brokk SmartPower electrical system. Brokk unveiled the Brokk 500 during ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas and at www.brokk.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC