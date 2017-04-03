Bill to add ballot drop boxes awaits ...

Bill to add ballot drop boxes awaits governora s signature

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

A bill requiring that dozens of additional ballot drop boxes be installed throughout Washington state has cleared both legislative chambers and now awaits the governor's signature. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Pearson said the measure is aimed at making it easier for voters to return their ballots without having to pay postage, The Daily Herald reported.

