A congresswoman about town halls

A congresswoman about town halls

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Diana Edinger, 13, met U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene at a town hall meeting Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish on Tuesday, April 11. Hundreds of residents in Washington's 1st Congressional District came to ask and listen to U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene's answer questions during a town hall meeting at Glacier Peak High School last Tuesday. Topics ranged from President Donald Trump's political strategies to health care reform, and a last-minute discussion on climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Wed Mamma t 2
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC