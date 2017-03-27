Wind burst knocks over trailers at Monroe RV park

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: A strong wind burst - possibly a small tornado - knocked over trailers at Speedway Chevrolet on Thursday, March 30. A small tornado, or very strong wind burst, touched down in the RV lot at Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, tipping over two trailers. No one was injured, but employees were left shaken.

