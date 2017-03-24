Week in Weed: Colbert Mocks Sessions ...

Week in Weed: Colbert Mocks Sessions on Marijuana, Jimmy Buffett Says ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Stranger

Some fascinating factoids and stories for this week's Week in Weed: cannabis sales are through the roof and growing , and Jimmy Buffett put an end to one pot shop's plans to name their store 'Marijuanaville' . Learn about how not to talk about weed in front of a Customs and Border Protection agent, and watch Stephen Colbert mock Sessions on marijuana, after the jump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar 17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Jun '16 Monikasea 1
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC