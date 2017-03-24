Week in Weed: Colbert Mocks Sessions on Marijuana, Jimmy Buffett Says ...

Some fascinating factoids and stories for this week's Week in Weed: cannabis sales are through the roof and growing , and Jimmy Buffett put an end to one pot shop's plans to name their store 'Marijuanaville' . Learn about how not to talk about weed in front of a Customs and Border Protection agent, and watch Stephen Colbert mock Sessions on marijuana, after the jump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.