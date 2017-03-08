Volunteers clean up former encampment site
Photos courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff's Office: Volunteers work to clean up Dale Reiner's strip of Skykomish River property Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 south of the Lewis Street Bridge. Nearly 100 volunteers cleared 26,600 pounds of debris from a strip of private property south of Monroe along the Skykomish River on Saturday, Feb. 25. The garbage was largely a result of homeless encampments, the occupants of which were issued a no-trespassing order by property owner Dale Reiner in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|city of monroe wa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC