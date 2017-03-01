Toxic chemical worries prompt closure of part of Monroe school

Part of a Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe was closed Wednesday over worries about toxic chemicals known as PCBs. Superintendent Fredrika Smith said the district made the move out of an abundance of caution are over what she said was a false-positive reading that showed abnormally high levels of PCBs in part of the Sky Valley Education Center, an alternative school that focuses on individual learning plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.