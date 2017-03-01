Toxic chemical worries prompt closure...

Toxic chemical worries prompt closure of part of Monroe school

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Part of a Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe was closed Wednesday over worries about toxic chemicals known as PCBs. Superintendent Fredrika Smith said the district made the move out of an abundance of caution are over what she said was a false-positive reading that showed abnormally high levels of PCBs in part of the Sky Valley Education Center, an alternative school that focuses on individual learning plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Jun '16 Monikasea 1
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15) Dec '15 city of monroe wa 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snohomish County was issued at March 02 at 9:15AM PST

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC