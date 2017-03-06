Toxic chemical levels causes school closure in Monroe
TV reports that part of Sky Valley Education Center closed on Wednesday after there was a false-positive reading that showed abnormally high levels of PCBs at the school. Seven different areas in the school were closed, keeping staff and students out.
