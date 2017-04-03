Tornado touches down in Monroe, toppl...

Tornado touches down in Monroe, topples RVs

Thursday Mar 30

The National Weather Service says a weak tornado touched down in Monroe, Snohomish County, Thursday morning, toppling at least two RVs and throwing a trampoline and playground equipment into the air. The storm was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the area of West Main Street and 170th Drive, said Andy Haner, a weather service meteorologist.

