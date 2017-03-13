Someone dropped off almost 4 pounds of weed at a Goodwill store
A cooler containing nearly 4 pounds of weed was left at a Goodwill store in Washington over the weekend. A Goodwill store in Monroe, Washington, got a very generous, though likely illegal, donation over the weekend: nearly $25,000 of weed dropped off in a cooler.
