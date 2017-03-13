Point in Time preliminary data in

Point in Time preliminary data in

Tuesday Mar 14

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Monroe Police Sgt. Ryan Irving looks for members of the homeless community to take the Point In Time count behind the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Monroe on Jan. 24. The number of unsheltered homeless people in Snohomish County jumped 9 percent from 2016, and has doubled since 2013, according to the 2017 Point in Time summary report released Wednesday, March 8. "It's disturbing that even with our expanded efforts to prevent homelessness, more people continue to fall victim to the housing market, mental health challenges, addiction and economic dislocation," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers in a news release.

