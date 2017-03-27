Murder-for-hire suspect released from jail; investigation ongoing
Image from Facebook: Jeffery Lytle, 42, was arrested in early February for investigation of criminal solicitation for murder in the first degree, but has since been released. The case remains under investigation, but lack of evidence at the time led to his release from jail.
