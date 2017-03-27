Monroe council repeals term limits

Monroe council repeals term limits

1 hr ago Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

The Monroe City Council approved an ordinance repealing term limits restrictions at last Tuesday's meeting, with Councilmembers Kirk Scarboro and Jim Kamp dissenting. "I just want to say, I do believe that because it was voted in that we should respect that vote," said resident Linda Carlston during public comment at the Feb. 21 meeting.

