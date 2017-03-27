Monroe council repeals term limits
The Monroe City Council approved an ordinance repealing term limits restrictions at last Tuesday's meeting, with Councilmembers Kirk Scarboro and Jim Kamp dissenting. "I just want to say, I do believe that because it was voted in that we should respect that vote," said resident Linda Carlston during public comment at the Feb. 21 meeting.
