Monroe council passes first reading to repeal term limits

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Monroe City Councilmember Kirk Scarboro discusses repealing term limits during a council meeting Tuesday, March 14. The Monroe City Council voted to accept the first reading of an ordinance to repeal restrictions on councilmember term limits, a proposal that has come and gone multiple times in the past several months. Several councilmembers renewed the debate on March 7, and again last Tuesday, March 14. In 2016, the city council held two public hearings to gauge support of the term limits repeal in 2016, and dedicated hours to discussing the topic.

