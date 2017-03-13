Legislature delays school levy cliff

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Monroe School District bus driver Lisa Belcher counts students as they jump off Friday, March 10. The Monroe School District will hold on to an estimated $3.9 million in its budget that had been threatened by months of indecision in the Washington Legislature to extend a significant local funding option. The ceiling on property taxes school districts collect to pay for education had been set to drop from 28 to 24 percent in 2018, reducing resources by potentially $358 million statewide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.