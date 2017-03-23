Lake Tye Park readies for playground ...

Lake Tye Park readies for playground overhaul

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photos by Kelly Sullivan: City of Monroe staff, councilmembers and parks and recreation board members take part in the groundbreaking of the new Lake Tye Park playground Thursday, March 16. Old equipment will be leveled and recycled, then replaced with an inclusive jungle gym and play spaces with ADA-accessible features. Public officials broke ground at the site on Thursday, March 16. Monroe Parks and Recreation Board member Karin Coppernoll has been pushing for more versatile facilities for much of the decade she has spent in the seat.

