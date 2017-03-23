Downtown Monroe Association gets part...

Downtown Monroe Association gets part-time director

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Dona Evans and Melanie Ryan, founder of Beck's Place, pick up trash during a cleanup event hosted by the Downtown Monroe Association and Beck's Place on Friday, March 10. The Downtown Monroe Association Board of Directors has hired on a part-time executive director to bring the nonprofit closer to achieving state-accredited status. Joie Worthen, whose first day was March 13, said much of her immediate work will be to flesh out job duties with the board.

