Downtown Monroe Association gets part-time director

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Dona Evans and Melanie Ryan, founder of Beck's Place, pick up trash during a cleanup event hosted by the Downtown Monroe Association and Beck's Place on Friday, March 10. The Downtown Monroe Association Board of Directors has hired on a part-time executive director to bring the nonprofit closer to achieving state-accredited status. Joie Worthen, whose first day was March 13, said much of her immediate work will be to flesh out job duties with the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.