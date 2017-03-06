District shuts down Sky Valley Educat...

District shuts down Sky Valley Education Center spaces over contaminant testing

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Monroe School District superintendent Fredrika Smith hosts a press conference outside the Sky Valley Education Center with assistant superintendent Dr. Justin Blasko to announce seven spaces in the school were shut down Wednesday, March 1. Seven spaces in the Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe will remain shut down until the Monroe School District receives results from further PCB testing.

