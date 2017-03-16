Cooler Stuffed With 60 Ounces Of Mari...

Cooler Stuffed With 60 Ounces Of Marijuana Donated To Goodwill

Thursday Mar 16

Workers at a Goodwill recently received a lot more than a donation, finding five bags of marijuana stuffed into a cooler worth roughly $24,000. The haul of marijuana was found Monday inside a donated cooler at a Goodwill in Monroe, Wash., prompting workers to call the police.

Comments made yesterday: 23,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,017

