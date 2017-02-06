United Way offering free tax prep sites

The United Way of Snohomish County has set up free tax preparation sites around the county, with WorkSource providing services in Monroe through April 18. Services include free, fast filing of federal tax returns for any household with income under $64,000, in-person specialists to connect taxpayers with public benefits and community programs and Spanish interpreters at each site. The United Way reports 386 returns were prepared at last year's tax prep site in Monroe, totaling $583,307 in refunds.

