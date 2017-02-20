The Cost of Health, College Behind Bars

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, Rudy Madrigal, center, looks on as he sits with fellow inmates in a a college world history class at the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, Wash. Miriam J. Laugesen , associate professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, joins us to discuss her new book Fixing Medical Prices: How Physicians Are Paid .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.