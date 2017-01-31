Point in Time Count is for finding those who face uncertainty
Point in Time volunteer Dani Wentz talks to a homeless man while in the background, city of Everett social worker Staci McCole works with another homeless person near the intersection on Highway 526 and Evergreen Way on Everett's south side. Hundreds of people answered surveys in this year's Point in Time Homeless Count Tuesday, Jan. 24. - "I'm a miracle," said Toni Curtiss, who is one of the hundreds of struggling but surviving individuals which volunteer surveyors ran into during last week's annual Point in Time Count of homeless people.
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|city of monroe wa
|1
