Point in Time Count is for finding th...

Point in Time Count is for finding those who face uncertainty

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

Point in Time volunteer Dani Wentz talks to a homeless man while in the background, city of Everett social worker Staci McCole works with another homeless person near the intersection on Highway 526 and Evergreen Way on Everett's south side. Hundreds of people answered surveys in this year's Point in Time Homeless Count Tuesday, Jan. 24. - "I'm a miracle," said Toni Curtiss, who is one of the hundreds of struggling but surviving individuals which volunteer surveyors ran into during last week's annual Point in Time Count of homeless people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Jun '16 Monikasea 1
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15) Dec '15 city of monroe wa 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC