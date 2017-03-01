Monroe Police arrest arson suspect
Photo courtesy of Monroe Police: Scorch marks and ash are visible on the deck of JR Phinickey's on Friday, Feb. 17. A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested Friday, Feb. 17, for allegedly trying to set a business on fire in the 18900 block of State Route 2. Monroe Police report officers responded to JR Phinickey's Pub at 3:41 p.m. that day, where the owner showed them video of a person attempting to set the back patio on fire using a pile of newspapers. The suspect had been contacted by officers just after 10 p.m. the night before in a parking lot near JR Phinickey's, according to Monroe Police.
