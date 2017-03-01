Monroe officials lobby for I-522
Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas and city councilmembers traveled to Olympia last week to lobby for funds that would finish improvements, and the widening of State Route 522. Right now commuters looking to avoid stop-and-go rush hour traffic head south through Duvall, putting pressure on roadways that weren't designed to handle those extra couple-thousand trips per day, Thomas said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|city of monroe wa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC