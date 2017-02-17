Monroe collecting trash, dumping data

Monroe collecting trash, dumping data

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Graffiti remains on a tree after Monroe Parks and Recreation staff cleaned the area, which was found to have debris and trash largely as a result of previous or existing homeless encampments along a small creek in Al Borlin Park. Police and Parks and Recreation staff have also recently worked to clear areas along unmaintained trails in Al Borlin Park of amassed trash and debris, some as a result of occupied or previously occupied homeless encampments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Jun '16 Monikasea 1
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15) Dec '15 city of monroe wa 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC