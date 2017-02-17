Man charged for alleged plot to kill Pinay wife, daughter for insurance
A 42-year-old man from Monroe, Washington was arrested and charged for allegedly plotting the murder of his Filipina wife and daughter for insurance money. A probable cause synopsis document sent to ABS-CBN News by Snohomish County Prosecuting Office showed that Jeffery Lytle sent a text message to someone named "Shayne" that allegedly greenlighted the murder of Rhoda Mee Funtanilla Lytle, his wife of more than 6 years, and their 4-year-old daughter.
