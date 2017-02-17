Man charged for alleged plot to kill ...

Man charged for alleged plot to kill Pinay wife, daughter for insurance

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: ABS-CBN News

A 42-year-old man from Monroe, Washington was arrested and charged for allegedly plotting the murder of his Filipina wife and daughter for insurance money. A probable cause synopsis document sent to ABS-CBN News by Snohomish County Prosecuting Office showed that Jeffery Lytle sent a text message to someone named "Shayne" that allegedly greenlighted the murder of Rhoda Mee Funtanilla Lytle, his wife of more than 6 years, and their 4-year-old daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Jun '16 Monikasea 1
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15) Dec '15 city of monroe wa 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC