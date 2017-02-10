Man arrested after 'plotting to have ...

Man arrested after 'plotting to have family murdered'

24 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Father 'accidentally texts ex-boss instead of hitman he hired to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter for their $1.5 million insurance policy' Jeff Lytle, of Monroe, Washington, intended to text a man named Shayne, who he'd hired to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter for their $1.5 million life insurance payout A murder plot devised by a father was exposed when he accidentally texted his former employer instead of his hitman. Jeff Lytle, of Monroe, Washington, reportedly intended to text a man named Shayne, who he'd hired to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter for their $1.5 million life insurance payout.

