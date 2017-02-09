'Help me kill my wife,' Monroe man ac...

'Help me kill my wife,' Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss

1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Times

A 42-year-old Monroe man apparently thought he was texting a hit man when he offered to split a $1.5 million life-insurance payout for killing his wife and young daughter, according to Snohomish County prosecutors. But the text addressed to "Shayne" was actually sent to the man's former boss, who called 911 Tuesday evening and showed the message to sheriff's deputies, says the statement of probable cause outlining the case against the suspect.

