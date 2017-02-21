Education Behind Bars

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, Rudy Madrigal, center, looks on as he sits with fellow inmates in a a college world history class at the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, Wash. Daniel Karpowitz , director of policy and academics for the Bard Prison Initiative and lecturer in law and the humanities at Bard College, joins us to discuss his book, .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.