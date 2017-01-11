Sen. Pearson focusing on use of deadl...

Sen. Pearson focusing on use of deadly force back in Olympia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Washington State Sen. Kirk Pearson returned to Olympia over the weekend, for what promises to be a bustling year as lawmakers tackle education, transportation and the budget. Re-elected in November, this year marks the start of Pearson's second four-year term as senator of the 39th Legislative District, which encompasses most of Snohomish and Skagit counties and a portion of King County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Jun '16 Monikasea 1
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10) Jan '16 judi byrne 6
City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15) Dec '15 city of monroe wa 1
News Youth gangs emerge in the Sky Valley (Dec '08) Oct '15 GOFASTCUMSLOWBABY... 17
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Monroe, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC