Sen. Pearson focusing on use of deadly force back in Olympia
Washington State Sen. Kirk Pearson returned to Olympia over the weekend, for what promises to be a bustling year as lawmakers tackle education, transportation and the budget. Re-elected in November, this year marks the start of Pearson's second four-year term as senator of the 39th Legislative District, which encompasses most of Snohomish and Skagit counties and a portion of King County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|city of monroe wa
|1
|Youth gangs emerge in the Sky Valley (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|GOFASTCUMSLOWBABY...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC