Police arrest smash-and-grab suspect outside damaged store
Photo courtesy of the Monroe Police: Police arrived at the 7 Star Smoke Shop to find the door smashed out and the metal framework separated from the door frame on Thursday, Jan. 5. It isn't often that police officers arrive at a crime scene to find the suspect sitting outside on a curb waiting for them, but that's what happened in downtown Monroe last week. Monroe Police Officer Paul Henderson discovered the suspect while responding to a report of an audible commercial alarm at Monroe's 7 Star Smoke Shop around 2 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Henderson arrived at the smoke shop to find the front door shattered, so he checked the store's perimeter.
