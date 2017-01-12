On Tap: Whistle Punk taking over former deli spot downtown - Thu, 12 Jan 2017 PST
Whistle Punk, which has been distributing its beer while searching for a taproom location, has signed a lease for the former Brooklyn Deli space at 122 S. Monroe St. It hopes to open in mid-March. There already are four other brewery taprooms in the four blocks between Monroe and Cedar Street to the west, along First and Second avenues: Iron Goat, River City, Orlison and the Steel Barrel .
