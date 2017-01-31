No injuries in Monroe school bus fire

No injuries in Monroe school bus fire

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: A Monroe Public Schools special-needs bus that caught fire Tuesday, Jan. 24, awaits repairs on Friday, Jan. 27, at Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe. No Monroe Public Schools staff or students were on board a special-needs bus when it caught fire Tuesday, Jan. 24. Earlier that day, Ray Mcleese had noticed warning lights coming on while driving the vehicle, wrote Erin Zacharda, school district marketing liaison, in an email.

