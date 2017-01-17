Monroe organizations hosting first ChiliBowl at East County Senior Center
Hosted by and benefitting the Sky Valley Food Bank, Monroe Chamber of Commerce, senior center and Monroe Boys and Girls Club, the ChiliBowl runs 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. "They will do almost anything to win your vote!" the release states. "So come prepared to have a good time and feel the heat."
