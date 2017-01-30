Monroe council pondering taking over water system
A group of homeowners in the Marbello Water System service area - less than a half-mile outside city limits and west of Chain Lake Road - say they are tired of the chronic maintenance problems associated with the facility. Some also lack confidence the owner's proposed 175 percent monthly rate increases would solve issues with poor management.
