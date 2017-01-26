Monroe City Council declines to readdress term limits

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Monroe City Councilmember Patsy Cudaback reinforced her stance on eliminating term limits on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Monroe City Councilmember Kevin Hanford renewed the topic of repealing term limits during last Tuesday's council meeting, but was unable to move the issue forward. Councilmember Patsy Cudaback originally made the motion to end an eight-year term limit rule for the city council, which was adopted in 2012.

