Making the connection

Photo by Chris Hendrickson: The southerly portion of 191st Avenue Southeast extends south of Rainier View Road, ending just north of Galaxy Way. The city of Monroe will present three possible routes for connecting 191st Avenue Southeast to Chain Lake Road next week, a connection that could help improve safety and alleviate congestion at Rainier View and Chain Lake roads by providing residents with an alternate way to travel in and out of the area.

