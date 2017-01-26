Gold Bar Lottery scratch winner says some winnings to support Monroe 4-H program

Gold Bar's Scott Kuver scratched his way to $75,000 in Washington Lottery winnings after picking up a "Festival Celebration" ticket at the Start Up Grocery and Deli in Sultan on Dec. 21. A technician at Kirshner Trailer and Repair in Monroe, Kuver works on RVs and trailers. At home he also builds and sells custom cars and choppers, according to the Washington Lottery.

