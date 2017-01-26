Gold Bar Lottery scratch winner says some winnings to support Monroe 4-H program
Gold Bar's Scott Kuver scratched his way to $75,000 in Washington Lottery winnings after picking up a "Festival Celebration" ticket at the Start Up Grocery and Deli in Sultan on Dec. 21. A technician at Kirshner Trailer and Repair in Monroe, Kuver works on RVs and trailers. At home he also builds and sells custom cars and choppers, according to the Washington Lottery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|city of monroe wa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC