Getting back on the road

Photos by Chris Hendrickson: Isaac Loehr celebrates the snowfall with youngest daughter Nevalee, 2, at Speedway Chevrolet of Monroe on Friday, Dec. 22. The family picked up the car just in time for Christmas. Shelby and Isaac Loehr pose in front of their new car with their two daughters, Nelah, 4, and Nevalee, 2. Monroe Police Officer Justin Springer was instrumental in bring the situation to the attention of the MPOA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.