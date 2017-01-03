Former Monroe mayor taught many lessons
Photos by Chris Hendrickson: About a year ago, Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas honored former Mayor Donnetta Walser by dedicating the parks and public works building to her and renaming it the Donnetta Walser Building. With the passing of former Monroe Mayor Donnetta Walser, the community is mourning the loss of an icon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Washington... (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|judi byrne
|6
|City Of Monroe WA 98272 Info (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|city of monroe wa
|1
|Youth gangs emerge in the Sky Valley (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|GOFASTCUMSLOWBABY...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC