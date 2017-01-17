Former Monroe corrections officer gets house arrest for bilking L&I

A former Monroe Correctional Complex corrections officer now living in Michigan will serve most of a 45-day sentence at home, after pleading guilty Friday, Jan. 20, to charges he fraudulently collected workers' compensation disability payments while working three jobs. John J. Gruden, 43, reportedly injured his right ankle and foot when someone fell on him during training at the MCC in May 2011.

