East County Senior Center community breakfast on Saturday
The East County Senior Center is hosting a community breakfast 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 276 Sky River Parkway in Monroe. The fundraiser breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month, and includes pancakes, eggs, ham, sausage, French toast, coffee, milk and juice.
