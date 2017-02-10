Addressing chief concerns
Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Sultan residents are trying to figure out how best to preserve the historic Chief Sultan sculpture, created by Jerry Carter, which has been damaged by flooding and vandals. A group of Sultan neighbors are discussing what it would take to preserve one of the city's historic relics.
