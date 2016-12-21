Sky Performing Arts goes big band - In the Mood'
Sky Performing Arts is offering its annual production of "In the Mood," a show that merges comedy with big band sound right in time for the holidays. Recreating a United Services Organization show set in the World War II era, "In the Mood" takes place at the Wagner Performing Arts Center near downtown Monroe.
