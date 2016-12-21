Public weighs in on axing term limits in Monroe
Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Community advocate Bridgette Tuttle spoke in favor of repealing term limits during Monroe City Council public hearing last week. The Monroe City Council held the first of two public hearings last week, taking testimony in support and opposition of Councilmember Patsy Cudaback's proposal to repeal the city's eight-year term limit for elected positions in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
