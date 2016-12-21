Police raid suspected drug house

The North Sound Metro SWAT team assisted the Monroe Police Department in serving a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of South Lewis Street on Friday, Oct. 28, which resulted in mutliple arrests for various charges. Photo courtesy of Monroe Police The Monroe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of South Lewis Street on Friday, Oct. 28, with assistance from the North Sound Metro SWAT team.

