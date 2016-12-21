Monroe Y taking plunge for New Year's Eve

For Sky Valley residents interested in ushering in the New Year with an icy dip in the waters of Lake Tye, the Monroe YMCA is hosting its fourth annual New Year's Eve Polar Bear Plunge. The event takes place 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Lake Tye Park in Monroe, kicking off with a 5K run/walk around Lake Tye.

