Monroe police, fire report to school children

Photos by Chris Hendrickson: Community Service Officer Gaby Escalante and Officer Tim Walker visited with a group of 4- and 5-year-olds in the developmental preschool class at Frank Wagner Elementary School last week, answering questions and passing out stickers. As is tradition during Monroe's Police and Fire Appreciation Week, police officers and firefighters spent time in Monroe School District classrooms last week, engaging with kids and answering their questions.

