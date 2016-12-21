Monroe Police arrest car thief suspect in stolen Honda

The Monroe Police Department ProAct Team arrested a 28-year-old Monroe man on suspicion of multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license, possession of vehicle theft tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Red Barn gas station on U.S. 2, after ProAct Officer Nate Erdmann identified the suspect's vehicle as stolen.

